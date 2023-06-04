8-year-old girl from Indiana inspires others through fashion

Hadley McNulty from Corydon, Indiana been selected to represent the clothing brand Evsie.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An eight-year-old Indiana girl will soon see her face in a popular retail store nationwide.

“I think anyone can rock any look no matter what they get or buy,” McNulty said. “They will be amazing and so beautiful and stunning in whatever they wear.”

Her photos and outfit selections will be on display at Maurice stores across the country. Evsie’s brand mission is to encourage confidence and self-expression in young girls through fashion. At 8 years old, Hadley is an advocate for children with hair loss and uses her own story to inspire others.

“I have alopecia and I tell people no matter what they are beautiful, and what makes them different is what makes them beautiful,” McNulty said.

She is also an advocate for Children with Hair Loss, a nonprofit organization that provides wigs to kids with hair loss due to medical conditions. In her spare time, she participates in scholarship pageants and gymnastics. Her favorite subject in school is writing.

“I want other people to know that everything happens for a reason,” McNulty said. “God made me this way for a reason, and God made them that way for a reason too.”

Evsie is looking for 10 girls from across the U.S., like Hadley, to represent Evsie in their hometowns. The application window is between June 7 and June 21, at www.maurices.com/giveaway.

