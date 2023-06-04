Fundraiser held for deputy’s family who lost home to fire

Fundraiser held for deputy’s family who lost home to fire
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bracken County Sheriff’s Deputy lost his home to a fire earlier this week.

No injuries were reported, but the home was only four years old and now his family of five is having to start all over.

The Next Chapter Bookstore in Cynthiana is collecting gift cards and monetary donation for Deputy Chris Shields and his family.

Store owners say all donations will go directly to the family.

They’re also planning a special surprise for his daughter, an avid reader and regular customer at the bookstore.

She lost all of her treasured books in the fire, so Arnold’s Woodworking built a new bookshelf for her and now the store needs your help filling it up.

They’re asking anyone who is willing to bring in books or purchase them at the store and place them on the shelf.

Once it’s full, they’ll surprise her with the new collection.

“This community rallies around those in need and always wants to know how they can help or pitch in,” said Robert Peak, Assistant Chief of the Cynthiana Police Department. ‘This is one small way they can do that and come down to the bookstore and support a young lady who loves reading.”

The Next Chapter Bookstore is open 10-5 Tuesday through Saturday and until 6 p.m. on Fridays.

People can stop by and make a donation at any time during store hours.

