“Huge fire” spreads along Green Acres Flea Market, nearby buildings according to Blount County Fire
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to Blount County Fire Deputy Chief Jerry Phillips, a “huge fire” broke out at the Green Acres Flea Market along Alcoa Highway around 8 p.m. Saturday.
Multiple crews responded to the area as the fire spread to surrounding buildings.
Philips told WVLT News no one was injured; however, a firefighter did get overheated. As of 9:24 p.m., the fire was still active and could be seen from the highway.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story.
