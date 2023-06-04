“Huge fire” spreads along Green Acres Flea Market, nearby buildings according to Blount County Fire

By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to Blount County Fire Deputy Chief Jerry Phillips, a “huge fire” broke out at the Green Acres Flea Market along Alcoa Highway around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Multiple crews responded to the area as the fire spread to surrounding buildings.

Philips told WVLT News no one was injured; however, a firefighter did get overheated. As of 9:24 p.m., the fire was still active and could be seen from the highway.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.

