Local World War II veteran turns 105

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 would like to wish one local veteran a Happy 105th Birthday!

World War II Veteran Oscar “Buck” Buchanan turned 105-years-old Saturday.

Relatives say he’s very active and clear-minded. They also say he enjoys doing yard work and feeding animals. Buchanan became an engineer after the war and retired from the Florida Department of Transportation.

All of us would love to know your secret, Oscar!

Thank you for your service.

