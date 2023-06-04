Multiple LifeStars respond to I-40 crash in Roane County, interstate closed

The entire interstate is shut down in both directions while crews respond to the crash, according to the Roane County Office of Emergency Services and Homeland Security.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - I-40 in Roane County is closed at mile marker 358 after a crash, according to the Roane County Office of Emergency Services and Homeland Security.

Initially, the eastbound side of the interstate was initially closed, but the westbound side was also shut down for multiple LifeStar and emergency personnel crews.

Mark Nagi with the Department of Transportation said that traffic was being diverted at Exit 356.

This story is developing.

