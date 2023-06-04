Rural Metro: Three people burned in boat fire, explosion at Concord Boat ramp
RMFD officials advised people to use another boat ramp while crews work to clear the scene at Concord Boat.
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire Department officials announced that crews were on the scene of a boat fire and explosion at Concord Boat ramp Saturday evening.
Around 8:00 p.m., crews responded to a boat fire and explosion at Concord Boat ramp in Knox County.
Rural Metro Fire Department officials said three people with varying degrees of burns were transported to the trauma center.
Crews asked people in the area to use another boat ramp for the rest of the evening.
