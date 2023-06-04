Rural Metro: Three people burned in boat fire, explosion at Concord Boat ramp

RMFD officials advised people to use another boat ramp while crews work to clear the scene at Concord Boat.
RMFD officials advised people to use another boat ramp while crews work to clear the scene
RMFD officials advised people to use another boat ramp while crews work to clear the scene(Rural Metro Fire)
By Marvin Figgins
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire Department officials announced that crews were on the scene of a boat fire and explosion at Concord Boat ramp Saturday evening.

Around 8:00 p.m., crews responded to a boat fire and explosion at Concord Boat ramp in Knox County.

Rural Metro Fire Department officials said three people with varying degrees of burns were transported to the trauma center.

Crews asked people in the area to use another boat ramp for the rest of the evening.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ark. legislature debating on banning Delta-8 products
New law puts first regulations on Delta-8 products
New traffic lights are up at the entrance to the 407 Gateway to Adventure in Sevierville.
Plans for increased traffic when Buc-ee’s opens
I-81 North at the I-40 split in Jefferson County was closed on Thursday after two...
Two tractor-trailers crash, close interstate in Jefferson County
Knoxville Police working deadly Henley St. crash
Victim in deadly hit-and-run in downtown Knoxville identified
Knox County Mayor Glen Jacobs is offering Sheriff Tom Spangler significantly less than asked...
Knox County mayor, sheriff announce budget compromise

Latest News

Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Another warm day on Sunday with a few storms
East Tennesseans show their love for Dolly Parton in annual festival
Rhinestone Fest returns to Knoxville
K-9 Deputy Eric Curtis found himself in quite a predicament when he came face to face with a...
Loudon Co. deputy takes snake into custody, releases it
Fallen trooper remembered for dedication to community.
Fallen trooper remembered for dedication to community