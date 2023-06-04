Staying hot with spotty downpours this afternoon

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a cool down later in the new work week.
Spotty afternoon storms
Spotty afternoon storms(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another hot day with plenty of sunshine! A few clouds move in this afternoon with spotty downpours.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are starting off warm this morning with most of us in the mid to upper 60s. Areas along the Plateau are in the 50s this morning.

The sunshine is back today and sticks around for the majority of the day! Highs are topping out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees once again! A few clouds move back in later this afternoon with spotty downpours, mainly in the southern valley and along the mountaintops. A stray shower is possible in the valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

The hot temperatures continue into the new week with highs in the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday. Both days feature sunshine and limited rain chances.

A weak cold front arrives Wednesday into Thursday bringing some spotty downpours and cooler temperatures. We drop back to near average for this time of year with highs in the lower 80s. Those overnight lows even drop back into the 50s!

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking limited rain chances into next weekend with sunshine and hot temperatures once again!

Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

