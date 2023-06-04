Tennessee plane leaving for New York crashes in Virginia, FAA confirms

Virginia State Police told WVVA News state and local authorities are still searching for the aircraft and nothing has been found as of Sunday evening.
Virginia State Police told WVVA News state and local authorities are still searching for the aircraft and nothing has been found as of Sunday evening.(Associated Press)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a Cessna Citation crashed into mountainous terrain near Montebello, Va., around 3:30 p.m. local time on June 4, according to WVLT New’s sister station WVVA.

The aircraft took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tenn., and was headed for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York.

Virginia State Police told WVVA News state and local authorities are still searching for the aircraft and nothing has been found as of Sunday evening.

“State police are unable to fly in the area due to fog and low clouds,” WVVA reports.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate crash.

This is a developing story.

