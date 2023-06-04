‘This is something huge’ | Witness reacts to Green Acres Flea Market Fire

A fire destroyed Green Acres Flea Market in Blount County Saturday night; the cause is under investigation
Green Acres Flea Market went up in flames on Saturday night
Green Acres Flea Market went up in flames on Saturday night(wvlt)
By John Pirsos
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County community is reacting to the blaze that left extensive damage to Green Acres Flea Market off Alcoa Highway.

After the fire, the damage is obvious. The roof is caved in, the walls are leaning over and the windows are shattered.

Green Acres Flea Market went up in flames Saturday night
Green Acres Flea Market went up in flames Saturday night(wvlt)

That’s what is left of Green Acres Flea Market after a huge fire Saturday night destroyed the building and spread to neighboring buildings.

“That’s a whole lot more smoke,” Kathleen Burton said, a witness who lives in the area and drove to the fire to see it in person. “That’s not just a bonfire or a house fire. I was like, ‘This is something huge.’”

Blount County fire officials said the blaze started around 8:00 p.m. Saturday. One firefighter did get overheated, but there were otherwise no injuries.

“You could feel the heat,” Burton said. “I was probably a couple of hundred yards, at least, from where the fire was.”

On Sunday, several people returned to the flea market to take pictures of the damage. Debris was left scattered all over the parking lot.

Viewers sent pictures of the fire to WVLT News, and the smoke can be seen from all over Alcoa Highway.

“It’s just a huge loss for the community,” Burton said. “I’ve only lived down here for two years, but you don’t hardly ever see anything like this.”

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

A spokesperson from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office told WVLT News the investigation will likely start Monday.

