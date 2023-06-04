Three children involved in Roane County crash not wearing seat belts, THP says

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple LifeStar emergency personnel crews responded to a crash on I-40 in Roane County over the weekend. We now know more about the crash, including that three juveniles involved were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2004 Nissan Xterra was traveling down the interstate when a tire failed, causing the driver to lose control. It hit a guardrail and rolled, and three people were ejected from the car, THP said.

There were six people in the car, including the 31-year-old driver. Three of the car’s passengers were children, aged 9, 7 and 11. A 25-year-old and another adult, who THP officials said was not able to give her age, were also in the car.

The three children were in the back of the SUV where there were no seats, THP officials said. The 9-year-old, 11-year-old and 25-year-old were thrown from the car.

THP officials said that they were not certain whether the 7-year-old was ejected as the child was walking around when investigating troopers arrived.

Multiple charges are pending against the driver, according to THP officials.

