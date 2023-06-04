A toasty Monday ahead, small chance for a shower or storm

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking a hot start to the week.
Plenty of sunshine ahead Monday
Plenty of sunshine ahead Monday
By Jacob Durham
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A quiet start to the week is expected as we see plenty of sunshine for Monday afternoon with only a small chance of a shower or storm. Signs of some cooler temperatures are on the way as we head through the middle of the week as a weak cold front pushes through.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain chances continue to remain low for much of the night with only a stay shower or storm possible through the first half of the night before clouds decrease into Monday morning. It’ll be another warm start for Monday with temperatures starting out in the lower to middle 60s, but plenty of sunshine is in store for Monday afternoon.

High temperatures will once again climb above average with highs topping out in the upper 80s to near 90. It will be the perfect weather to hit the pool or splash pad but keep the sunscreen on hand as the risk for sun burn remains high with most sunny skies. A stray shower or storm is possible to bring some relief but those will be far and few between as our pattern remains fairly quiet.

LOOKING AHEAD

The first half of the week stays on the warmer side with middle to upper 80s expected through Wednesday before a weak cold front drops in to help cool things down. Highs will be back into the lower 80s through Friday as lower humidity settles in. Unfortunately, rain chances aren’t looking too great as Wednesday and Thursday present the best opportunities and those are spotty at best.

Looking down range the only thing going up looks to be our temperatures as we head into the upper 80s for next weekend with limited chances for rain.

Lots of sunshine and low rain chances the next few days
Lots of sunshine and low rain chances the next few days

