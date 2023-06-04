VIDEO: Bear spotted in Fourth and Gill neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A black bear was spotted in the Fourth and Gill neighborhood in Knoxville on Friday, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

The young bear had disappeared into a heavily wooded area near the corner of Hall of Fame and 4th, Erland said. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials were able to find and safely remove the bear on Saturday.

