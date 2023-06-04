Winning lottery ticket sold in Powell

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Powerball player struck gold on Saturday night. Tennessee lottery officials said that one player bought a winning ticket worth $50,000.

The player won by matching four numbers, plus the Powerball in the Double Play drawing.

The ticket was sold at Ian’s Market, 601 Edgemoor Road in Powell.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

