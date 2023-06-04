Winning lottery ticket sold in Powell

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Powerball player struck gold on Saturday night. Tennessee lottery officials said that one player bought a winning ticket worth $50,000.

The player won by matching four numbers, plus the Powerball in the Double Play drawing.

The ticket was sold at Ian’s Market, 601 Edgemoor Road in Powell.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

