WNML’s Sportsfest event takes Vol fans back to 1998

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been around for just a few years, but already gaining a lot of popularity. We’re talking about Sportsfest, put on by our WVLT media partner WNML.

Once again, it was held over at the Expo Center just off Clinton Highway in Knoxville. In addition to our friends from WNML, several vol legends were on hand Saturday.

Folks like Phillip Fulmer, Al Wilson, David Cutcliffe and Randy Sanders. Maybe you figured out the theme here, those gentlemen helping celebrate the 25th anniversary of Tennessee undefeated 1998 championship football season. A season those afore mentioned folks played a major role in.

Sponsors for Sportsfest, Visit My Smokies, Food City, Vol Shop, Eddie's Sports Treasures and Ted Russell Ford Lincoln. https://t.co/5SgqS6sAza — 99.1 THE Sports Animal (@SportsAnimal991) June 3, 2023

WNML’s Jeff Jarnigan says several of those individuals got together the night before for a dinner with some mentioning they hadn’t seen each other in some 20 years.

Certainly quite a thrill for those ‘98 Vols and for the fans themselves who made it out to the Expo Center.

