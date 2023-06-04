Woman wanted for hitting girl riding her bike with car, police say

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a woman who hit a girl as she was riding a bike with her car on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the crash in the area of Russwood Road near Deborah Avenue.

MPD discovered the driver struck the girl bicyclist and left the scene.

A residential surveillance camera showed a silver Jeep Wrangler running into the victim.

The driver stopped momentarily and then drove away from the scene, according to police.

Police say the Jeep Wrangler displayed a Tennesee license plate BNJ-4871.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New traffic lights are up at the entrance to the 407 Gateway to Adventure in Sevierville.
Plans for increased traffic when Buc-ee’s opens
RMFD officials advised people to use another boat ramp while crews work to clear the scene
‘Huge fire’ spreads along Green Acres Flea Market, nearby buildings
DSHS reported there were a total of 50 pedestrian-involved crashes in 2022, which is half of...
Knoxville family desperate for answers months after they say father of six was killed on his way to work
RMFD officials advised people to use another boat ramp while crews work to clear the scene at...
TWRA: 4 people burned in boat fire, explosion at Concord Boat ramp
Tennessee Softball
Lady Vols suffer a run-rule loss to Oklahoma in the Women’s College World Series

Latest News

VIDEO: Bear spotted in Fourth and Gill neighborhood
The entire interstate is shut down in both directions while crews respond to the crash,...
Multiple LifeStars respond to I-40 crash in Roane County, interstate closed
The winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Ian’s Market on 601 Edgemoor Road in Powell.
Winning lottery ticket sold in Powell
Spotty afternoon storms
Staying hot with spotty downpours this afternoon