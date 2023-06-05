Aircraft begin to depart Nashville airport, arrivals remain grounded, BNA says

“Aircraft are beginning to depart at BNA. Arriving aircraft continue to be on a ground stop at their airport of origin.”
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Federal Aviation Administration enforced a ground stop at the Nashville airport on Monday morning, according to BNA.

In an 11 a.m. update, the airport tweeted that aircraft are beginning to depart at BNA, but arrivals remain grounded.

“11 a.m. UPDATE: Aircraft are beginning to depart at BNA. Arriving aircraft continue to be on a ground stop at their airport of origin,” BNA said.

The airport tweeted just before 10:30 a.m. that the grounding was because of an equipment issue.

“Due to an equipment issue in Memphis, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has enforced a ground stop for BNA. No aircraft are currently departing BNA. Please check the status of flights with your respective airline,” BNA said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

