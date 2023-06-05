Amid National shortage, one Knox County pool sees influx in lifeguards

Karns Lions Club Community Pool is at full lifeguard staff one year after sending out a plea for workers.
One year after needing lifeguards, the Karns Lions Pool is fully staffed.
By William Puckett
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT
KARNS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heading into Memorial Day weekend of 2022 the Karns Lions Club sent out a plea asking for more lifeguards.

At the time, the pool was at risk of closing for the summer, or significantly reducing its hours because they didn’t have enough lifeguards to open and operate safely.

”We started late recruiting lifeguards. A lot of people already had summer jobs lined up. W we were still on the tail end of covid,” said Michelle Ranvek, the lifeguard manager at Karns Lions Pool.

The American Lifeguard Association said the country could see half of its 309,000 public pools close this summer, or reduce their hours, because of a severe shortage of lifeguards.

One year after being at risk of the same fate, the Karns Lions Club pool thrives.

”Call the places that have lifeguard certification at them, see if they know of any lifeguards who have been certified that are looking for jobs, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik-Tok, I mean that’s what teenagers are on,” said Ranvek.

Ranvek outlined pool management’s recruiting efforts they doubled down on to get more lifeguards on staff.

”I love my lifeguards, I think just having them out there just being responsible for something helps build confidence in them,” said Ranvek.

A week after Memorial Day 2023, the Lions Pool has 19 lifeguards on staff.

”A pool cannot open without lifeguards. You’re not just helping yourself with something that will build character and strengthen you; you’re helping your community,” said Ranvek.

Lifeguards filling the ranks life Colby Spencer who returned for his second summer manning the guard stand.

”It’s not like a fast food restaurant where you have to do hard work, you just gotta make sure people follow the rules and just soaking up the sun mostly,” said Spencer who just graduated from Karns High School.

Spencer is following in the footsteps of his brother, who was a lifeguard at the pool too.

”The community, I’ve grown up in Karns my whole life, I love it,” said Spencer.

One of the reasons some avoid becoming lifeguards is the pressure of having to save someone’s life.

For the team at the Karns Lions Pool, it’s part of the job.

”At first I was extremely nervous but once I save a couple of people, like minor saves, I’m confident in my ability to save someone if I need to,” said Spencer.

The feeling of saving a life, and also the feeling of accomplishment and accountability, are two benefits of becoming a lifeguard.

”It’s amazing, it’s honestly amazing to know that you’re out there doing something that you have the potential to save someone’s life to be the person that saves the day, it’s just an amazing feeling that you know that they will get,” said Ranvek.

The Karns Lions Club Community Pool is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Karns Lions Club is hosting its annual Shrimp Boil Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10 starting at 6:30 p.m.

