Another hot day before a cold front brings some relief

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday is another hot one! The humidity drops which allows us to warm to 90. A weak front arrives Wednesday bringing showers and storms for some.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The isolated stronger storms continue this evening into the early overnight hours. We’ll dry out and clear out throughout the overnight hours with temperatures dropping to near 62 degrees by Tuesday morning.

Highs will be near 90 Tuesday with mostly sunny skies! The humidity drops allowing temperatures to warm up. A stray storm is possible along our terrain changes.

LOOKING AHEAD

A weak cold front moves in later Wednesday from the north bringing scattered showers, at about a 40% coverage, and a few storms during the afternoon to evening hours. Highs will be around 85 degrees.

Thursday is in the low 80s with decreasing humidity, so only a stray shower or storm is possible early.

We’ll end the week in the mid-80s with the low humidity, then back to the upper 80s this weekend.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, we’re watching for another front to bring scattered rain to our area later Sunday into Monday of next week.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.