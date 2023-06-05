Another hot day before a cold front brings some relief

Meteorologist Paige Noel says a weak cold front brings some rain and cooler temperatures.
Cold front arrives Wednesday evening
Cold front arrives Wednesday evening(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday is another hot one! The humidity drops which allows us to warm to 90. A weak front arrives Wednesday bringing showers and storms for some.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The isolated stronger storms continue this evening into the early overnight hours. We’ll dry out and clear out throughout the overnight hours with temperatures dropping to near 62 degrees by Tuesday morning.

Highs will be near 90 Tuesday with mostly sunny skies! The humidity drops allowing temperatures to warm up. A stray storm is possible along our terrain changes.

LOOKING AHEAD

A weak cold front moves in later Wednesday from the north bringing scattered showers, at about a 40% coverage, and a few storms during the afternoon to evening hours. Highs will be around 85 degrees.

Thursday is in the low 80s with decreasing humidity, so only a stray shower or storm is possible early.

We’ll end the week in the mid-80s with the low humidity, then back to the upper 80s this weekend.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, we’re watching for another front to bring scattered rain to our area later Sunday into Monday of next week.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

