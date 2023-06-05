Copper Cellar on Cumberland Ave. closes its doors

The location’s property was recently sold to Core Knoxville, a housing development company.
The Strip will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a ten-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland Avenue icon Copper Cellar has officially closed its doors. The original location, which had been on the strip since 1975, is now listing a “thank you” on their website.

“Thank You, Knoxville for nearly 50 years of support at our Cumberland location!” the message reads. “Don’t worry, you can still dine with us at our Kingston Pike location in West Knoxville. Continuing to serve you is our distinct pleasure.”

The location’s property was recently sold to Core Knoxville, a housing development company.

Previous Coverage: Copper Cellar on Cumberland Avenue sold to new owner

The thank you message does come with a request for Copper Cellar diners to follow the restaurant on social media for “specials and exciting updates to come,” however no one at Copper Cellar has announced any new plans, beyond serving Knoxville at the Kingston Pike location.

