Fish for free in Tennessee this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Calling all anglers! Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced the date for the 2023 Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day.

On June 10, people may fish for free without a license on any of Tennessee’s public waters.

For even more fishing fun, children aged 15 and younger can fish free for the entire week, starting Saturday through next Friday, June 16.

The day applies to any of Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA-owned and operated lakes and state park facilities, including The Cove at Concord Park.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs posted on Facebook on Monday to announce a Free Fishing Day event will be held at The Cove at Concord Park from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

TWRA will stock the pond with catfish prior to the event, but the pond also contains bluegill and bass.

TWRA officials said that they provide the annual free fishing day and week to encourage people to take up fishing.

Free Fishing Day is also named in honor of Bobby Wilson who retired in 2022 after more than 40 years of service to the TWRA.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.