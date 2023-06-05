Ground stop lifted at BNA, travelers urged to check flight status with airline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Federal Aviation Administration lifted the ground stop at the Nashville airport Monday morning, according to the Nashville International Airport (BNA).

The announcement of the ground stop being lifted came down at 11:18 a.m. by BNA.

“11:18 a.m. UPDATE: The FAA has lifted the ground stop at BNA. Please continue to check with your airline regarding your flight status. Safe travels,” BNA tweeted.

In an 11 a.m. update, the airport tweeted that aircraft are beginning to depart at BNA, but arrivals remain grounded.

“11 a.m. UPDATE: Aircraft are beginning to depart at BNA. Arriving aircraft continue to be on a ground stop at their airport of origin,” BNA said.

The airport tweeted just before 10:30 a.m. that the grounding was because of an equipment issue.

“Due to an equipment issue in Memphis, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has enforced a ground stop for BNA. No aircraft are currently departing BNA. Please check the status of flights with your respective airline,” BNA said.

