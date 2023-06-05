The heat continues until a “cold front” moves through this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and sunshine continue, with limited coverage in storms. A cold front midweek does bring a few more storms to our area, but at least it will cool us all down a little bit.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered clouds linger after a couple of overnight showers, with some areas of fog developing. We’re starting the day around 62 degrees.

The heat continues, with above average temperatures. We’re warming to around 89 degrees today, so perfect weather for the pool or splash pad but keep the sunscreen on hand as the risk for sun burn remains high with a most sunny day. A stray shower or storm is possible but that’s only a 10% coverage this afternoon to early evening, then a 20% coverage for a few hours to start the night.

The briefly isolated coverage in rain and storms fades away and the sky clears again tonight. That lets some fog develop, and we’ll start the Tuesday with a low of 62 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Yet again we are looking at a high of 90 degrees Tuesday. It’s a mostly sunny day, with only a stray shower or storm possible along our terrain changes.

Wednesday comes with spotty to a few showers and storms in the afternoon to evening, as a weak cold front drops in from the north. We’ll be around 85 degrees Wednesday, then see a 40% coverage of our area in rain and storms. That’s back to spotty later Wednesday night.

Thursday is in the low 80s with decreasing humidity, so only a stray shower or storm is possible early.

We’ll end the week in the mid 80s with the low humidity still, then back to upper 80s this weekend.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, we’re are watching for another front to bring scattered rain to our area later Sunday into Monday of next week.

