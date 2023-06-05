Hundreds of veterans join together for free picnic at Chilhowee Park

The local Vietnam Veterans chapter organized the event.
The local Vietnam Veterans chapter hosted the picnic, bringing veterans from all era's together.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bill Robinson Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America hosted a free picnic for veterans of all eras.

The yearly event took place at Chilhowee Park on Saturday. Hundreds of veterans came out to enjoy food and fellowship.

Organizers said the motto of Vietnam Veterans of America is Never again will one generation of Veterans abandon another.” They encouraged veterans of all conflicts to attend.

WVLT News This Morning Anchor Casey Wheeless was a celebrity server and helped serve hot dogs to the veterans.

