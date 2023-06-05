It’s survive and advance for the Lady Vols at the WCWS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a do-or-die elimination game, Tennessee showed the resolve it has all season and defeated Oklahoma State 3-1. They’d do so behind the solid pitching of All American Ashley Rogers, who pitched a complete game giving up just that one run.

Rogers labored for much of this game, throwing 89 pitches, 55 strikes, through her first four innings of work, but ended up going the distance, allowing just one run on 135 pitches. She was aided by some outstanding defense behind her, including diving plays from All-American, prime-Barry Bonds reincarnated as a softball player Kiki Milloy and senior infielder Mackenzie Donihoo, as well as a beautiful relay to save a run in the bottom of the 4th inning.

The Lady vols advance to the National Semifinals for the first time in a decade. That’s the good news, the bad news is they’ll have to beat Florida State twice to advance to the Championship series. The first of possibly two games against the Seminoles is Monday night at 7:00 P.M. on ESPN.

