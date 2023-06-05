Knoxville Firefighters Association donates $100,000 to Tennessee charities

The association works to make a difference in the community.
The Knoxville Firefighters Association donated $100,000 to area charities.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Firefighters Association handed out $100,000 to several Tennessee charities on Saturday night at their bi-annual benefit concert.

This year, the organization handed out checks between $10,000-$20,000 to organizations like Camp Hope, The American Red Cross, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, University of Tennessee Cancer Institute and Mobile Meals.

WVLT Morning Anchor Casey Wheeless is a volunteer for St. Jude and accepted a $20,000 check on their behalf.

Mr. Speed, a KISS tribute band, performed at Chilhowee Park’s Homer Hamilton Theatre.

The Knoxville Fire Fighters Association represents the professional firefighters of Knoxville. The organization makes saving lives and property their lifelong profession and takes it a step further to support organizations in the community.

