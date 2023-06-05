KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Minx, the Scruffy City’s D2 women’s rugby team, took home the Women’s National Championship Sunday.

The team took on the Albuquerque Atomic Sisters Saturday, finishing 64-14 before facing the Severn River from Maryland (winning 33-22) Sunday to take home the title.

Knoxville Minx rugby team win 2023 USA Club Rugby D2 Women’s National Championship (WVLT)

