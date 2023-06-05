Knoxville Minx rugby team win 2023 USA Club Rugby D2 Women’s National Championship
The Knoxville Minx women’s rugby team took home a national championship Sunday.
Jun. 5, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Minx, the Scruffy City’s D2 women’s rugby team, took home the Women’s National Championship Sunday.
The team took on the Albuquerque Atomic Sisters Saturday, finishing 64-14 before facing the Severn River from Maryland (winning 33-22) Sunday to take home the title.
