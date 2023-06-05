Knoxville Minx rugby team win 2023 USA Club Rugby D2 Women’s National Championship

The Knoxville Minx women’s rugby team took home a national championship Sunday.
Knoxville Minx rugby team win 2023 USA Club Rugby D2 Women’s National Championship
Knoxville Minx rugby team win 2023 USA Club Rugby D2 Women’s National Championship(Knoxville Minx)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Minx, the Scruffy City’s D2 women’s rugby team, took home the Women’s National Championship Sunday.

The team took on the Albuquerque Atomic Sisters Saturday, finishing 64-14 before facing the Severn River from Maryland (winning 33-22) Sunday to take home the title.

Knoxville Minx rugby team win 2023 USA Club Rugby D2 Women’s National Championship
Knoxville Minx rugby team win 2023 USA Club Rugby D2 Women’s National Championship(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Acres Flea Market went up in flames on Saturday night
Green Acres Flea Market buildings not up to code leading up to ‘huge fire’: officials
The entire interstate is shut down in both directions while crews respond to the crash,...
Three children involved in Roane County crash not wearing seat belts, THP says
The winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Ian’s Market on 601 Edgemoor Road in Powell.
Winning lottery ticket sold in Powell
Green Acres Flea Market went up in flames Saturday night
‘This is something huge’ | Witness reacts to Green Acres Flea Market Fire
The incident involved a personal jet ski that collided with another boat near Black Fox Access...
Victim of fatal Norris Lake boating accident identified by TWRA

Latest News

#3 One Knoxville SC eyeing match against #1 North Carolina FC
One Knoxville SC falls short against #1 North Carolina FC, drops to #5
Tennessee Softball
It’s survive and advance for the Lady Vols at the WCWS
Christian Moore
Tennessee crushes Charlotte to advance to NCAA Super Regional
Tennessee stays alive in the Women’s College World Series.
Defense propels Lady Vols past Oklahoma State