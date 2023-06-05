Parts of Chapman Highway closed due to deadly crash

As of 8 p.m., all lanes between Meridian Road and Deva Drive were closed while police investigate the incident.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department responded to a deadly crash Sunday evening along Chapman Highway.

As of 8 p.m., all lanes between Meridian Road and Deva Drive were closed while police investigate the incident.

Drivers can “expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes, if possible,” police said.

This is a developing story.

