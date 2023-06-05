State Rep. Bill Beck ‘unexpectedly’ dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State Representative Bill Beck (D-Nashville) unexpectedly passed away from a heart attack, according to the House Democratic Caucus.

Beck was first elected to the House in 2014. His legislative district has included parts of downtown Nashville, East Nashville, Germantown, Inglewood, Madison, Old Hickory, and portions of Donelson.

Several Tennessee officials have responded, including Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons of Nashville.

“Bill and I entered the legislature together, and it was a true honor to serve with and learn from him,” Clemmons said. “He was a source of advice, inspiration, and much-needed levity for me and many others at the most crucial moments.”

Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton tweeted his condolences Sunday afternoon. He said Beck was a dedicated servant and a powerful voice for the city of Nashville.

“[He was] a husband, father, and friend to everyone in the General Assembly,” Sexton wrote in his tweet. “His quick wit and unforgettable laugh could always lighten a committee meeting or the proceedings on the House floor.”

Sexton continued by writing, “We express our sincere condolences and prayers to Bill’s family during this difficult time. Rep. Beck will be greatly missed.”

House Minority Leader Karen Camper of Memphis said Beck was one of her closest friends -- a colleague and a confidant.

“His warmth, intellect, and passion for people made the House of Representatives a better place. Bill was well-respected by members on both sides of the aisle. No matter the political differences or issues, Bill would always find the humanity in a situation.”

Camper went on to say any encounter with Beck “made your day better.”

“I will miss his laugh and his counsel,” Camper said. “He was truly the best of us, and I cannot imagine the world without Bill Beck in it.”

Beck leaves behind his wife, Pamela, and daughter, Meredith.

