Tennessee crushes Charlotte to advance to NCAA Super Regional

Christian Moore smacks two more HR’s as the Vols beat the 49eers, 9-2
Christian Moore
Christian Moore(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s back to the NCAA Super Regionals for Tony Vitello and his Tennessee baseball team.

The Vols (3-0) were undefeated in the Clemson Regional, defeating Charlotte, 8-1, on Friday in the opener of the Clemson Regional, then outlasting host Clemson 6-5 in 14 innings, versus No. 1 Clemson on Saturday.

The Tigers would fall 3-2 to Charlotte in Sunday’s elimination game, forcing a rematch between Tennessee and the 49ers Sunday night.

Saturday’s hero, Zane Denton would go deep once again, but the big hero against Charlotte on Sunday night was Christian Moore. Not one, but two more home runs, that’s four on the weekend as Tennessee pulls away to beat the 49ers, 9-2.

Drew Beam got the start and pitched six innings giving up four hits and just two runs.

The Vols will face either Penn or Southern Miss in next weekend’s Super Regionals. They should know their assignment by Tuesday.

