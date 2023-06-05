Tennessee Department of Education officials stepping down

Deputy Commission Dr. Eve Carney and Chief of Statewide Supports Meghan McLeroy submitted their intent to step down from their positions.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Department of Education announced that two officials would be stepping down from their positions.

Dr. Eve Carney, the Deputy Commissioner, and Meghan McLeroy, the Chief of Statewide Supports, submitted their intent to step down from their positions.

The two have a combined 27 years of public service in Tennessee. Carney has been with the state for 15 years and McLeroy for 12.

“The department wishes them the best in the next chapters of their careers, and will transition their areas of responsibility to existing staff by the end of this month,” TDOE officials said.

Carney’s last day is on June 30 and McLeroy’s last day will be on August 1.

WVLT News asked why the two are stepping down but did not immediately receive a response.

This news comes a month after TDOE officials announced Commissioner Penny Schwinn was retiring.

Previous Coverage: Tennessee Department of Education commissioner retires, replacement named

