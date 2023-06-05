Tennessee’s Josh Heupel makes College Football Hall of Fame ballot
He’ll appear as a player, according to the University of Tennessee.
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Head Football Coach Josh Heupel has slated a spot on the College Football Hall of Fame 2024 ballot.
They also offered him congratulations on Twitter.
Heupel already has a stacked trophy case, sporting awards like AP College Football Player of the Year, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and a national championship.
