Tennessee’s Josh Heupel makes College Football Hall of Fame ballot

He'll appear as a player, according to the University of Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 02, 2021 - Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 02, 2021 - Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics | Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Head Football Coach Josh Heupel has slated a spot on the College Football Hall of Fame 2024 ballot.

He’ll appear as a player, according to the University of Tennessee. They also offered him congratulations on Twitter.

Heupel already has a stacked trophy case, sporting awards like AP College Football Player of the Year, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and a national championship.

