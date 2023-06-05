TWRA: Man dead in boating collision on Norris Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to a fatal boating accident on Norris Lake Sunday evening.

An agent told WVLT News the incident involved a private boat that collided with another boat near Black Fox Access Area in Grainger County around 5:20 p.m.

The man operating the private boat died at the scene. EMS transported the victim’s body for forensic analysis.

The man’s identity is being withheld until tomorrow “out of respect for the victim’s family,” TWRA Spokesperson Matthew Cameron reported.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.