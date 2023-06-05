Woman arrested in connection to 2021 murder

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was arrested on Monday in connection to the murder of John Willis, who was killed in 2021, according to officials with the Alcoa Police Department.

Heidi Litton was arrested with 11 indictments at around 11:30 a.m.

Another suspect, Steven Greene, was charged with criminal homicide in 2021 and pleaded guilty in 2023. APD officials said he corroborated with APD investigators to indict and arrest Litton for planning the homicide.

Litton was taken to the Blount County Correction Facility and held on a $1 million bond.

