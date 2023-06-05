Woman arrested in connection to 2021 murder

Heidi Litton was arrested on Monday in connection to the murder of John Willis, who was killed in 2021, according to officials with the Alcoa Police Department.
Heidi Litton was arrested on Monday in connection to the murder of John Willis, who was killed...
Heidi Litton was arrested on Monday in connection to the murder of John Willis, who was killed in 2021, according to officials with the Alcoa Police Department.(Alcoa Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was arrested on Monday in connection to the murder of John Willis, who was killed in 2021, according to officials with the Alcoa Police Department.

Previous Coverage: 26-year-old found murdered in Alcoa, Maryville man arrested

Heidi Litton was arrested with 11 indictments at around 11:30 a.m.

Another suspect, Steven Greene, was charged with criminal homicide in 2021 and pleaded guilty in 2023. APD officials said he corroborated with APD investigators to indict and arrest Litton for planning the homicide.

Litton was taken to the Blount County Correction Facility and held on a $1 million bond.

MEDIA RELEASE Heidi Litton Arrested [Alcoa, Tenn.] – The Alcoa Police Department (APD) criminal investigators arrested...

Posted by Alcoa Police Department on Monday, June 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Acres Flea Market went up in flames on Saturday night
Green Acres Flea Market buildings not up to code leading up to ‘huge fire’: officials
The entire interstate is shut down in both directions while crews respond to the crash,...
Three children involved in Roane County crash not wearing seat belts, THP says
Green Acres Flea Market went up in flames Saturday night
‘This is something huge’ | Witness reacts to Green Acres Flea Market Fire
The incident involved a personal jet ski that collided with another boat near Black Fox Access...
Victim of fatal Norris Lake boating accident identified by TWRA
The winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Ian’s Market on 601 Edgemoor Road in Powell.
Winning lottery ticket sold in Powell

Latest News

Deputy Commission Dr. Eve Carney and Chief of Statewide Supports Meghan McLeroy submitted their...
Tennessee Department of Education officials stepping down
A year after being in a desperate spot, the Karns Lions Club Communtiy pool is bucking the...
Amid National shortage, one Knox County pool sees influx in lifeguards
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials announced the date for the 2023 Bobby Wilson Free...
Fish for free in Tennessee this weekend
Karns Lions Pool Full On Lifeguards