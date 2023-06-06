Blount County Sheriff’s Office offers teen driving class

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced it will offer driving classes for teenagers.

The courses will be held on July 14 and 15 at the Sheriff’s Office Training Facility. On Friday, the event will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m, and on Saturday, the event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The event is free for teens who hold a driver’s permit or restricted driver’s license.

BCSO officials said they have certified instructors who will teach the class in a safe and controlled environment.

The 10-hour, hands-on course will focus on distracted driving, drunk and drugged driving, defense driving and driver awareness.

BCSO officials will provide lunch for Saturday’s event.

As the class size is limited to 20 students, parents and their teens are required to fill out forms found on the BCSO website and return them to the sheriff’s office no later than June 23.

JUNE 2, 2023 SHERIFF’S OFFICE ANNOUNCES SUMMER STAND DRIVING COURSE FOR TEEN DRIVERS MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE – Blount... Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.