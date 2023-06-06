Cold front brings scattered showers and cooler air

Meteorologist Paige Noel says cooler air and lower humidity arrives after the cold front.
Weak Cold Front Arrives
By Paige Noël
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds and showers move back in with a weak cold front arriving Wednesday. Cooler air and lower humidity filter in by the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Those mostly clear skies continue tonight with a low of around 60 degrees by Wednesday morning.

We start out with the sunshine Wednesday but clouds increase throughout the day as a cold front moves in. This front is pretty weak, only bringing us about a 40% coverage of scattered light to moderate rainfall. Highs will get around 83 degrees in the valley, but cooler north of I-40 as rain cools them off sooner.

LOOKING AHEAD

The clouds and patchy fog linger into Thursday but more sunshine is expected by the afternoon. A stray shower lingers as well with a high near 81 degrees and low humidity.

Friday morning is especially cooler, thanks to that lower humidity! We’ll drop to the low 50s in the Valley and mid to upper 40s outlining the Valley.

We’ll end the week in the mid-80s with the low humidity, then back to the upper 80s this weekend.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, we’re watching for another front to bring scattered rain to our area later Sunday into Monday of next week.

