Dolly Parton pop-up bar to raise money for Imagination Library

Brother Wolf created the bar to celebrate Dolly Parton with craft cocktails, cowgirl chic decor and music inspired by the queens of country.
Brother Wolf, Tennessee’s only Italian aperitivo bar, created the bar to celebrate Parton with...
Brother Wolf, Tennessee’s only Italian aperitivo bar, created the bar to celebrate Parton with craft cocktails, cowgirl chic decor and music inspired by the queens of country.(Brother Wolf)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, a Tennessee bar announced the debut of Jolene’s, a Dolly Parton-themed pop-up bar.

Brother Wolf created the bar to celebrate Parton with craft cocktails, cowgirl chic decor and music inspired by the queens of country.

Jolene’s drink menu is below:

Jolene's, Brother Wolf's pop-up-bar celebrating Dolly Parton, released its menu
Jolene's, Brother Wolf's pop-up-bar celebrating Dolly Parton, released its menu(Brother Wolf)

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Imagination Library.

Previous Coverage: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library behind children’s success stories

The pop-up bar will be located at Brother Wolf at 108 West Jackson Avenue in Knoxville until June 19.

They will also host a pride event, the Big Game Hoedown, on June 12. The proceeds to that event will go to Positively living, a Knoxville LGBTQ+ charity.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident involved a personal jet ski that collided with another boat near Black Fox Access...
Victim of fatal Norris Lake boating accident identified by TWRA
Green Acres Flea Market went up in flames Saturday night
‘This is something huge’ | Witness reacts to Green Acres Flea Market Fire
Green Acres Flea Market went up in flames on Saturday night
Green Acres Flea Market buildings not up to code leading up to ‘huge fire’: officials
The entire interstate is shut down in both directions while crews respond to the crash,...
Three children involved in Roane County crash not wearing seat belts, THP says
Knoxville police detail deadly Chapman Highway motorcycle crash
Knoxville police detail deadly Chapman Highway motorcycle crash

Latest News

Young-Williams asking for fosters during National Foster a Pet month
PFAs are chemicals linked to cancer found in firefighter turnout gear, according to the...
Cancerous chemicals found in firefighting gear
McMinn County man in custody after firing at deputies, crashing car
Cancerous chemicals found in firefighting gear
KNOXVILLE, TN - June 11, 2022 - Sunglasses on hat before the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament...
Tennessee NIL collective hoping to drive conversation at the nation’s capitol