Dolly Parton pop-up bar to raise money for Imagination Library
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, a Tennessee bar announced the debut of Jolene’s, a Dolly Parton-themed pop-up bar.
Brother Wolf created the bar to celebrate Parton with craft cocktails, cowgirl chic decor and music inspired by the queens of country.
Jolene’s drink menu is below:
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Imagination Library.
The pop-up bar will be located at Brother Wolf at 108 West Jackson Avenue in Knoxville until June 19.
They will also host a pride event, the Big Game Hoedown, on June 12. The proceeds to that event will go to Positively living, a Knoxville LGBTQ+ charity.
