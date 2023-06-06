Dolly Parton pop-up bar to raise money for Imagination Library

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, a Tennessee bar announced the debut of Jolene’s, a Dolly Parton-themed pop-up bar.

Brother Wolf created the bar to celebrate Parton with craft cocktails, cowgirl chic decor and music inspired by the queens of country.

Jolene’s drink menu is below:

Jolene's, Brother Wolf's pop-up-bar celebrating Dolly Parton, released its menu (Brother Wolf)

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Imagination Library.

The pop-up bar will be located at Brother Wolf at 108 West Jackson Avenue in Knoxville until June 19.

They will also host a pride event, the Big Game Hoedown, on June 12. The proceeds to that event will go to Positively living, a Knoxville LGBTQ+ charity.

