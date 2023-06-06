Hotter today ahead of a weak cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another hot, sunny day! Up next, a weak front brings some showers and storms to our area, but at least we’ll all feel the effects of that front after it passes.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with patchy fog. We’re starting the day around 62 degrees.

It’s sunny day, and hot with a high of 90 degrees. Now, the humidity takes a hit which means you can find some relief in the shade. The breeze out of the northwest 5 to 10 mph also feels better in the shade. The low humidity keeps rain chances to only a stray storm along our terrain changes.

Tonight stays mostly clear, with a low of 60 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds gradually increase Wednesday, as a weak cold front moves in later in the day. Between the low humidity ahead of it and the overall weak nature of this system, we are really only seeing a 40% coverage of our area in light to moderate rain and isolated storms during the afternoon to evening hours. This leaves more heat south and a cooler day north, with a high around 83 degrees in Knoxville.

Thursday comes with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 81 degrees, with decreasing humidity so only a stray shower or storm is possible.

Friday morning is especially cooler, thanks to that lower humidity! We’ll drop to the low 50s in the Valley and mid to upper 40s outlining the Valley.

We’ll end the week in the mid-80s with the low humidity, then back to the upper 80s this weekend.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, we’re watching for another front to bring scattered rain to our area later Sunday into Monday of next week.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.