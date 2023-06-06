Increasing bear encounters close Cherokee National Forest campground

Horse Greek Campground in the Unaka Ranger District in the Cherokee National Forest is closed until further notice.
Horse Greek Campground in the Unaka Ranger District in the Cherokee National Forest is closed...
Horse Greek Campground in the Unaka Ranger District in the Cherokee National Forest is closed until further notice.(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cherokee National Forest officials announced the immediate closure of one of their campgrounds on Tuesday after campers reported dangerous bear encounters.

Horse Creek Campground in the Unaka Ranger District is closed for further notice.

“Due to food storage non-compliance, bear encounters are increasing in Cherokee National Forest campgrounds risking visitor and bear safety,” said forest officials.

Campers reported an increase in dangerous bear encounters across the National Forest campgrounds, primarily north of the Great Smokey Mountains National Park.

As a result, forest officials decided to close the campground.

Additionally, they wanted to remind campers and forest visitors of food storage restrictions. Campers must store food, waste or other bear attractants properly, meaning in a bear-resistant container or trash receptacle, in a closed hard-top motor vehicle or travel trailer, in a hard-sided residence or suspended at least 12 feet off the ground and 6 feet from limbs.

The forest supervisor can also approve other storage methods, but campers must acquire a permit before storing.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials also shared what to do if you encounter a bear.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident involved a personal jet ski that collided with another boat near Black Fox Access...
Victim of fatal Norris Lake boating accident identified by TWRA
Green Acres Flea Market went up in flames Saturday night
‘This is something huge’ | Witness reacts to Green Acres Flea Market Fire
Green Acres Flea Market went up in flames on Saturday night
Green Acres Flea Market buildings not up to code leading up to ‘huge fire’: officials
The entire interstate is shut down in both directions while crews respond to the crash,...
Three children involved in Roane County crash not wearing seat belts, THP says
Knoxville police detail deadly Chapman Highway motorcycle crash
Knoxville police detail deadly Chapman Highway motorcycle crash

Latest News

Young-Williams asking for fosters during National Foster a Pet month
PFAs are chemicals linked to cancer found in firefighter turnout gear, according to the...
Cancerous chemicals found in firefighting gear
McMinn County man in custody after firing at deputies, crashing car
Cancerous chemicals found in firefighting gear
KNOXVILLE, TN - June 11, 2022 - Sunglasses on hat before the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament...
Tennessee NIL collective hoping to drive conversation at the nation’s capitol