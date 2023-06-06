Knoxville man helps blind veteran climb Mt. Everest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mt. Everest sits at more than 29,000 feet making it the tallest point in the world, but it wasn’t a task too large for a Knoxville native Brian Hill who started Sightless Summits more than two years ago.

Hill, a Farragut High School and University of Tennessee graduate, started the organization to give life-changing experiences to people who are blind.

That’s when Hill met Lonnie Bedwell. Bedwell is a veteran from Indiana who completely lost his vision more than 20 years ago in a hunting accident but has continued to be a thrill-seeking outdoorsman who is up for any challenge.

“We did together what a blind man could not have done by himself,” said Bedwell.

It took the group 45 days, which is nearly twice as long as usual, to complete the trek up Mt. Everest and return to the base of the mountain. With Bedwell unable to see, he relied on holding onto Hill’s backpack and listening for key instructions on where to place his next step.

“Lift your foot up one more foot and a little out to the right and a little more forward because it’s imperative you make the right steps,” said Hill.

Realizing the dangers of the climb through more than 75 miles of snow and ice-covered ground and mountainside, the group took their time while also remembering why they made the trip in the first place. For Bedwell, it’s about not allowing his disability to define him while putting his trust in others as he reached the peak of the highest place in the world.

“Every single one of us out there wants at some point in their life wants someone to believe in us and give us a chance to show what we can truly do,” said Bedwell.

Bedwell has also navigated his way through the Grand Canyon and climbed to the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro.

Sightless Summits operates largely on donations which can be made on their website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.