At least one person dead after car crash possibly involving alcohol, sheriff says

The single-car crash closed Collier Road in Powel for several hours, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of a deadly car crash that might have...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of a deadly car crash that might have involved alcohol.(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of a deadly car crash that might have involved alcohol.

The single-car crash closed Collier Road in Powell. KCSO officials said the road would be closed for several hours.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident involved a personal jet ski that collided with another boat near Black Fox Access...
Victim of fatal Norris Lake boating accident identified by TWRA
Green Acres Flea Market went up in flames Saturday night
‘This is something huge’ | Witness reacts to Green Acres Flea Market Fire
Green Acres Flea Market went up in flames on Saturday night
Green Acres Flea Market buildings not up to code leading up to ‘huge fire’: officials
The entire interstate is shut down in both directions while crews respond to the crash,...
Three children involved in Roane County crash not wearing seat belts, THP says
Knoxville police detail deadly Chapman Highway motorcycle crash
Knoxville police detail deadly Chapman Highway motorcycle crash

Latest News

Young-Williams asking for fosters during National Foster a Pet month
FILE - Phil Mickelson lines up a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Bedminster...
PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud
NIL the conversation at the Nation's capitol
Weak Cold Front Arrives
Cold front brings scattered showers and cooler air