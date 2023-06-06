At least one person dead after car crash possibly involving alcohol, sheriff says
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of a deadly car crash that might have involved alcohol.
The single-car crash closed Collier Road in Powell. KCSO officials said the road would be closed for several hours.
