At least one person dead after car crash possibly involving alcohol, sheriff says

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of a deadly car crash that might have involved alcohol.

The single-car crash closed Collier Road in Powell. KCSO officials said the road would be closed for several hours.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is on the scene of a fatal single-car crash potentially involving alcohol on Collier Road in Powell. The road is going to be shut down until approximately 8:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/lMIEutZe1R — knoxsheriff (@knoxsheriff) June 6, 2023

