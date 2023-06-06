Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand

A Lufkin man found a single surviving egg abandoned in a nest near his Odessa worksite.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man found a single surviving egg abandoned in a nest near his Odessa worksite.

He kept the egg incubated in his hand for the entire 11 hour drive back to Lufkin. The egg hatched that night in the man’s home, and it turned out to be a roadrunner. The man and his wife couldn’t find a local bird rescue to take care of the hatchling, so they drove the140 miles to Rogers Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Hutchins, Texas.

Lufkin man drives 11 hours home with rescued roadrunner egg in hand

Paula Hagan volunteers at Rogers and was working intake when the bird was dropped off.

“We get a lot of baby birds and when she told me the story about her husband. I was just so amazed that he had driven 11 hours. I just assumed that they lived in Dallas, and I said ‘Where do y’all live?’ and she said Lufkin. Then I was even more surprised that she had driven that much further to bring the bird to us,” Hagan said.

The bird has been in the care of the rehabilitation center and has been thriving. Rogers will feed and raise the bird until he is bigger and eating on his own. He will then be held in an outdoor pen on the property until he reverts to his wild state. Once they feel that he can survive on his own, he will be released back into the wild.

Rogers posted the story on their Facebook page and told the story of what happened to the bird. They asked the public for name suggestions. He has now been named Miles for the miles and miles of Texas he has traveled in his short life.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident involved a personal jet ski that collided with another boat near Black Fox Access...
Victim of fatal Norris Lake boating accident identified by TWRA
Green Acres Flea Market went up in flames Saturday night
‘This is something huge’ | Witness reacts to Green Acres Flea Market Fire
Green Acres Flea Market went up in flames on Saturday night
Green Acres Flea Market buildings not up to code leading up to ‘huge fire’: officials
The entire interstate is shut down in both directions while crews respond to the crash,...
Three children involved in Roane County crash not wearing seat belts, THP says
Knoxville police detail deadly Chapman Highway motorcycle crash
Knoxville police detail deadly Chapman Highway motorcycle crash

Latest News

Run for Wishes: Magical 5K Walk/Run happening this weekend
Run for Wishes: Magical 5K Walk/Run happening this weekend
Find Your Fun: Events for you and your family this weekend
Find Your Fun with the family this weekend in East Tennessee
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Find Your Fun with the family this Mother’s Day weekend
Helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Find Your Fun the first weekend of spring!
How to manage your heart health during the holidays