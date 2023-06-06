McMinn County man in custody after firing at deputies, crashing car

ATHENS, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Athens man is in custody after firing a gun at McMinn County Sheriff’s Office deputies and crashing his car, according to Sheriff Joe Guy.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Guy said. Corporal Amber Cook responded to a home on County Road 616 to investigate a reported disturbance when Terry Lynn, 42, in a Dodge Dart, pointed a gun out his car’s window and fired at least one shot at Cook and a group of bystanders, including at least one child.

“As the investigation continued, it was alleged that Mr. Lynn had previously been to the residence on County Road 616 earlier in the day, and had assaulted a female there,” said Sheriff Guy. “This had resulted in an argument were Mr. Lynn allegedly left the residence claiming he would come back with a gun.”

Guy and other MCSO officials began looking for Lynn, the sheriff said, before a deputy spotted Lynn on Dentville Road.

“The deputy attempted to stop the suspect, but the suspect may have fired another round at the deputy before crashing into a citizen’s truck at Highway 163, at which time the deputy discharged his firearm,” Guy said.

Lynn was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault against a first responder, aggravated burglary, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and driving under the influence.

