McMinn County man in custody after firing at deputies, crashing car

The man fired at least one shot at a McMinn County Sheriff’s Office official and a group of people, according to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy.
Terry Lynn, 42
Terry Lynn, 42(MMCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Athens man is in custody after firing a gun at McMinn County Sheriff’s Office deputies and crashing his car, according to Sheriff Joe Guy.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Guy said. Corporal Amber Cook responded to a home on County Road 616 to investigate a reported disturbance when Terry Lynn, 42, in a Dodge Dart, pointed a gun out his car’s window and fired at least one shot at Cook and a group of bystanders, including at least one child.

“As the investigation continued, it was alleged that Mr. Lynn had previously been to the residence on County Road 616 earlier in the day, and had assaulted a female there,” said Sheriff Guy. “This had resulted in an argument were Mr. Lynn allegedly left the residence claiming he would come back with a gun.”

Guy and other MCSO officials began looking for Lynn, the sheriff said, before a deputy spotted Lynn on Dentville Road.

“The deputy attempted to stop the suspect, but the suspect may have fired another round at the deputy before crashing into a citizen’s truck at Highway 163, at which time the deputy discharged his firearm,” Guy said.

Lynn was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault against a first responder, aggravated burglary, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and driving under the influence.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident involved a personal jet ski that collided with another boat near Black Fox Access...
Victim of fatal Norris Lake boating accident identified by TWRA
Green Acres Flea Market went up in flames Saturday night
‘This is something huge’ | Witness reacts to Green Acres Flea Market Fire
Green Acres Flea Market went up in flames on Saturday night
Green Acres Flea Market buildings not up to code leading up to ‘huge fire’: officials
The entire interstate is shut down in both directions while crews respond to the crash,...
Three children involved in Roane County crash not wearing seat belts, THP says
Knoxville police detail deadly Chapman Highway motorcycle crash
Knoxville police detail deadly Chapman Highway motorcycle crash

Latest News

Young-Williams asking for fosters during National Foster a Pet month
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks who will see rain and what we will feel after that...
Hotter today ahead of a weak cold front
Dr. Eve Carney, the Deputy Commissioner, and Meghan McLeroy, the Chief of Statewide Supports,...
Tennessee Department of Education officials stepping down
Tennessee in Ten Your top headlines from across the state for Tuesday June 6