Multiple people shot near Virginia theater holding graduation celebration, officials say

The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving Altria Theater Tuesday evening.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Police in Richmond are on the scene of a reported shooting incident outside a theater holding a high school graduation celebration.

According to WWBT, Richmond Public Schools confirmed a shooting happened outside the Altria Theater after Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony in Monroe Park.

In an alert to students Tuesday afternoon, Richmond Police and the VCU Police Department responded to the reported shooting and advised students to stay indoors.

Officials say there is currently no active threat to the community.

The district says they have canceled Thomas Jefferson High School’s ceremony scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight and plan to reschedule their graduation soon.

The district also says all Richmond Public Schools will be closed Wednesday out of “an abundance of caution,” according to a message sent to families.

Sources told WWBT that at least five people may have been shot, although police haven’t confirmed that yet.

Traffic in the area will be impacted and several roads in the area will be closed while police continue to investigate.

