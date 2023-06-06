Union County High School celebrates two state championship titles

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, dozens of people gathered to celebrate Union County High School’s success.

Athletes with the school scored not one but two state championship titles.

UCHS’s baseball team secured the Division I Class 2A championship title. The Track and Field team also had two state champions.

Callie Wetzel, a sophomore, won the 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles. Alden Wetzel, a senior, won the 200-meter sprint, scored second place in the 400-meter sprint and third place in the 100-meter sprint.

There was a celebration parade for both teams. After the parade, there was a ceremony to honor the athletes, who signed autographs and took pictures with their new state trophies.

Callie Wetzel said the support means the world. “It means a lot. Since we’re new here and just moved here last year, we didn’t have support like this in Pennsylvania. We had family and friends, but the support here is amazing. Love the community,” she said.

