Young-Williams asking for fosters during National Foster a Pet month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Young-Williams Animal Center is asking everyone interested in bringing a pet home to try fostering in National Foster a Pet Month. Fostering is a good option for potential pet owners who are looking to see if fostering is right for them.

“You can help them wait for their forever home,” Chastedy Smith with Young-Williams said. “You can also help us learn more about that animal in a home environment so they can be more adoptable.”

Young-Williams doesn’t charge fosters anything and also provides all of the supplies you’d need.

“We’re encouraging people to come in, learn more about what we do, so sign up to foster. It’s very fun,” Smith said.

Young-Williams said fosters help the shelter temporarily house more animals every year and helps them keep their status of being a no-kill shelter.

