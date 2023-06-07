Angler sets new record by reeling in massive 66-pound catfish

A Pennsylvania fishing record was broken last month thanks to an angler reeling in a massive...
A Pennsylvania fishing record was broken last month thanks to an angler reeling in a massive catfish.(Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER CO., Pa. (Gray News) - A Pennsylvania angler caught a massive catfish from the Susquehanna River and set a new state record in return.

According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, angler Michael Wherley was out with a friend on a 16-foot boat last month in Lancaster County when he was able to catch the record-setting fish.

The flathead catfish weighed in at 66 pounds and 6 ounces, according to state officials, breaking the record by nearly 10 pounds.

The previous mark was set in 2020 when an angler caught a catfish weighing 56 pounds and 3 ounces.

Wherley shared with officials that it took him almost 30 minutes to reel in the record-setting fish.

“It was a little bit crazy. When it finally came to the surface, all I could think was that it was humungous!” Wherley said. “When I got the fish next to the boat, I stuck both hands in its mouth and pulled as hard as I could to bring it aboard.”

A Pennsylvania fishing record was broken last month thanks to angler Michael Wherley reeling in...
A Pennsylvania fishing record was broken last month thanks to angler Michael Wherley reeling in a massive catfish.(Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission)

After being caught and recorded, state officials said the catfish was released back into the river.

“I’m really glad we were able to release the fish back into the river. I’ll enjoy this record as long as it lasts,” Wherley said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Eve Carney, the Deputy Commissioner, and Meghan McLeroy, the Chief of Statewide Supports,...
Tennessee Department of Education officials stepping down
Melody Sasser
Knoxville woman hired online hitman to kill wife of man she met on Match.com, court documents say
At least one person is dead after a deadly single-car crash on Collier Road in Powell,...
One dead after car crash possibly involving alcohol, sheriff says
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
Knoxville Police Department investigating a single vehicle crash at Magnolia Avenue and Beal...
Police identify person killed in Knoxville car crash

Latest News

KSO member shares love of music with Tanzanian community
In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in...
Actress Shannen Doherty says cancer has spread to her brain
This image from Washington Metropolitan Police Department body-worn video, released and...
Actor known for ‘Bob’s Burgers’ character arrested on Capitol riot charges
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis has scar tissue removed, hernia repaired during 3-hour abdominal surgery
Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of...
CNN head Chris Licht out at news network after brief, tumultuous tenure