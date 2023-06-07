Canadian Wildfires | How they’re impacting East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As wildfires burn in Canada, the smoke from the flames is blanketing cities in the United States.

”You know, the first thing that struck me was, it’s not going to come down this far, we’re pretty far from Canada,” said Gregory Randolph a walker at Victor Ashe Park.

Knoxville is in the path of the smoke.

While not seeing impacts like New York City, the blanket of smoke is still impacting people in East Tennessee.

”It’s here we’re going to have to deal with it in some kind of way,” said Randolph who was walking with his wife Wednesday.

While an Air Quality Alert was not issued Wednesday, doctors were preparing their warnings for people who stand to suffer the most from summertime air issues.

”The people we worry about are people who have respiratory problems, people who have asthma, COPD, or emphysema,” said Dr. Karthik Krishnan at the Allergy, Asthma, & Sinus Center.

Krishnan advised people to stay indoors when air quality levels get too dangerous.

”Get out early in the morning,” Krishnan said. “It tends to be cooler, the air’s not as bothersome, maybe later in the evenings it’s cooler some but definitely not in the middle of the day. The heat of the day, try to stay indoors. Make sure you have good ventilation, a good air conditioner and make sure to stay hydrated.”

It’s advice people are paying attention to, people like Randolph and his wife who have a plan in place should things get worse.

”Even on our deck or porch it’s overwhelming sometimes, and now getting ready to walk today lots going to come to that point where we’re going to have to use our masks more or do something to alleviate yourself,” said Randolph.

Krishnan added if you have medicine make sure to take it on time but, there is no over-the-counter option available to treat issues caused by poor air quality.

