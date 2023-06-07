Cold front’s rain for some today, milder for all ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds and some showers move in today with a weak cold front. The humidity and heat take a hit tomorrow, then we’ll gradually warm back up ahead of another cold front and better rain potential.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear and mild for East Tennessee, with clouds and spotty light showers in Southeastern Kentucky. Temperatures start the day in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees.

Clouds are drifting south, along with an increase to a 40% coverage of our area in light to moderate rain and isolated storms. This leaves us with a midday high of 80 in the Valley, then gradually cooling. Winds out of the northwest are 10 to 15 mph with this front’s scattered showers.

Tonight starts out with spotty rain, then becomes mostly clear with areas of fog. A stray shower is possible in the morning, with a low of 55 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We have a mix of sun and clouds Thursday, and a stray pocket of rain can develop but the humidity is decreasing. We’ll top out around 79 degrees, with a northeasterly wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday morning is especially cooler, thanks to that lower humidity! We’ll drop to the low 50s in the Valley and mid to upper 40s outlining the Valley. Then Friday will be in the mid 80s and sunny.

Temperatures start warming this weekend to the mid to upper 80s, then increasing humidity and spotty rain and storms developing Sunday afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, we’re watching for another front to bring a 60% coverage of our area in rain and some storms Sunday night through Monday. This pushes temperatures back to the upper 70s to low 80s early next week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

