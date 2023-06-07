Comedian Matt Rife coming to Knoxville
Comedian and TikTok star Matt Rife will be coming to the Knoxville Civic Auditorium next year as part of his ProbleMATTic World Tour.
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
as part of his ProbleMATTic World Tour.
Rife will be in town on Feb. 15, 2024, for two shows. One show will start at 7:00 p.m. and the next will start at 10:00 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m.
