Comedian Matt Rife coming to Knoxville

Comedian and TikTok star Matt Rife will be coming to the Knoxville Civic Auditorium next year as part of his ProbleMATTic World Tour.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Comedian and TikTok star Matt Rife will be coming to the Knoxville Civic Auditorium next year

Rife will be in town on Feb. 15, 2024, for two shows. One show will start at 7:00 p.m. and the next will start at 10:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m.

