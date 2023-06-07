Comedian Matt Rife coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Comedian and TikTok star Matt Rife will be coming to the Knoxville Civic Auditorium next year

Rife will be in town on Feb. 15, 2024, for two shows. One show will start at 7:00 p.m. and the next will start at 10:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m.

ARTIST PRESALE goes Live TODAY at 10am local time.



Use code: MATTIX pic.twitter.com/qRbG5v0aNk — Matt Rife (@mattrife) June 6, 2023

