Cooler temperatures and lower humidity move in for the end of the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold front slowly moves out of here overnight allowing for temperatures to cool off for the end of the week. The lower humidity sticks around as well!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered showers continue this evening with more spotty showers by the overnight hours. Some clouds stick around tonight with patchy to dense fog. Temperatures start out in the mid-50s Thursday morning.

We start out with the clouds and fog Thursday morning, but sunshine returns by the afternoon! Highs are near 79 degrees with low humidity, so it’ll feel great outside!

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday morning is especially cooler, thanks to that lower humidity! We’ll drop to the low 50s in the Valley and mid to upper 40s outlining the Valley. Then Friday will be in the mid-80s and sunny.

Temperatures start warming this weekend to the mid to upper 80s, then increasing humidity and spotty rain and storms developing Sunday afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, we’re watching for another front to bring a 60% coverage of our area in rain and some storms Sunday night through Monday. This pushes temperatures back to the upper 70s to the low 80s early next week.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

